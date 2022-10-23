‘No time for fantasies’: Sacked by Liz Truss, Suella Braverman backs Rishi Sunak

Suella Braverman backed Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister of UK instead of former prime minister Boris Johnson, saying now is not the time for "fantasies". The former home secretary- sacked by Liz Truss last week- urged fellow Tory MPs to not be "naive" as they face an important question, the Telegraph reported.

“Things need to change. We, as a party, need to change. We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people. We cannot indulge in parochial or nativist fantasies,” Suella Braverman said.

“Yes, I want a leader of our Party and our country to inspire hope for a better future and raise our spirits. And I need a leader who will put our house in order and apply a steady, careful hand on the tiller. That person, for me, is Rishi Sunak,” she added.

The backing of Suella Braverman is significant as it was expected earlier that she could run for the position herself. Additionally, Suella Braverman had backed Liz Truss instead of Rishi Sunak in the last leadership contest.

“We are in a fundamentally different world to 2019. What the country needs above all now is stability. Until recently, the Conservatives had an unassailable record on their ability to govern wisely in difficult economic times. We must rebuild that reputation – our party’s future depends on it and our country expects it,” Suella Braverman said.

