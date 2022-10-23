Home / World News / UK PM candidate Penny Mordaunt says 'in it to win it', no Boris Johnson deal

UK PM candidate Penny Mordaunt says 'in it to win it', no Boris Johnson deal

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:41 PM IST

Penny Mordaunt: "I'm very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I'm in this to win it," Penny Mordaunt told the BBC.

Penny Mordaunt: Conservative Party leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt.(AP)
Penny Mordaunt: Conservative Party leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt.(AP)
Reuters |

Penny Mordaunt said she was staying in the race to become British prime minister despite trailing rivals Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in the number of declared backers, dismissing a report that she had discussed a deal with Johnson.

Read more: Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

"I'm very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I'm in this to win it," Penny Mordaunt told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

She said a report that she had discussed pulling out with Johnson in return for the promise of a job was "completely false".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson
boris johnson

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out