Rishi Sunak, UK PM candidate, has net worth of 730 million pounds

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: With his wife, Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million, Sunday Times 'Rich List' notes.

Rishi Sunak Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak who announced his candidacy for the position of Britain's next prime minister is one of the richest people in the country. As Rishi Sunak announced that he would be running for the position again, after being defeated by Liz Truss, his wealth has come back into the spotlight as UK faces an extreme economic crisis.

With his wife, Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak has a combined fortune of £730 million, Sunday Times 'Rich List' notes.

This makes him the 22nd richest person in Britain in May, the Sunday Times said as he becomes the first frontline politician ever to be included in the list of the UK's wealthiest people, Guardian reported.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rishi Sunak's wife was richer than Queen Elizabeth II as her personal wealth was estimated to be 350 million pounds ($460 million), according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List.

Akshata Murty, 42, who is an Indian citizen, has a humongous net worth owing to her stake in Infosys Ltd., founded by her father Narayana Murty, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

rishi sunak

Sunday, October 23, 2022
