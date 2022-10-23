Rishi Sunak doesn't want to look ‘overly eager’ to be UK PM: Report

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is delaying a formal announcement of his candidacy for the UK prime minister position following Liz Truss' resignation until the 11th hour, as the former chancellor does not want to look "overly eager" for the position, a report said.

Read more: ‘They don’t exist': Do 100 MPs support Boris Johnson to enter UK PM race?

Rishi Sunak's camp told The Telegraph that he had as many as 140 supporters backing him compared with about 110 who have publicly supported him.

Following a leadership campaign against Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak was accused that he had betrayed Boris Johnson in order to further his own personal ambitions, which is why he is yet to confirm his bid for the UK PM post, the report added.

Read more: No Boris Johnson, please: MPs not keen on former UK PM's political comeback

“It also suits him to have garnered as many supporters as possible by the time he decides to do that. This evening he is still picking up supporters every 15 minutes, so his hand gets stronger and stronger. His private numbers are more than 140,” a supporter told Telegraph.

Read more: 115,000 pounds: Salary Liz Truss will get despite being UK PM for just 6 weeks

Boris Johnson who is also mulling a return to the prime minister post has not announced that he is running yet.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson held talks as the latter returned to London following Liz Truss' resignation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON