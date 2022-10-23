Home / World News / ‘They don’t exist': Do 100 MPs support Boris Johnson to enter UK PM race?

world news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 12:36 PM IST

Boris Johnson: Boris Johnson's campaign reportedly claimed that he had the numbers to enter the UK prime minister race.

Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Rishi Sunak's supporters cast doubt over reports that Boris Johnson has secured the backing of 100 Tory MPs- a key threshold to enter the UK prime minister race- as the two held talks on Saturday, a report said.

Boris Johnson's campaign reportedly claimed that he had the numbers to enter the UK prime minister race to replace Liz Truss who resigned this week.

The Sunday Times, BBC and Sky News cited an unnamed source close to the former prime minister as saying that he had 100 backers and therefore "could" be on the ballot.

When a reporter pointed out that Boris Johnson did not have 100 publicly-declared backers, Rishi Sunak supporter Richard Holden said: “It’s because they don’t exist", Independent reported.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, former chancellor, is yet to officially stand in the leadership contest that will conclude on Friday even though 110 MPs have publicly backed his bid.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson hopes for a dramatic return to the PM post as he flew back to London from a holiday following the political crisis in UK.

Dominic Raab, former deputy prime minister, backed Rishi Sunak, warning that electing scandal-hit Boris Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day … the soap opera, of Partygate”.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

boris johnson uk pm rishi sunak
boris johnson uk pm rishi sunak

