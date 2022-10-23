No Boris Johnson, please: MPs not keen on former UK PM's political comeback

Boris Johnson has hinted at a return to 10 Downing Street following UK prime minister's Liz Truss resignation. But several top Conservative party leaders are trying to thwart his attempts to run again for the leadership race, a report said.

Several Tory MPs have expressed opposition to Boris Johnson’s return, calling it to be the “end of the Conservative party”, in case he makes a comeback, Guardian reported.

“It would be the end for me. I know others who feel the same. The party has already left us behind. If Johnson returned, I would find it impossible to continue,” a former minister was quoted by Guardian as saying.

Conservative MP Roger Gale even threatened to resign as the Tory whip if Boris Johnson became UK's prime minister once again with others saying that they would consider commitment to the party.

Some Tory party members are said to be pushing for an early general election rather than have scandal-hit Boris Johnson as the leader of their party, Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson who returned to London from a holiday after Liz Truss' resignation, held secret talks with Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, another top contender for the PM post. Boris Johnson's team has said that it has privately secured the support of the 100 MPs necessary for entering the race but only 55 MPs have backed Boris Johnson in public.

