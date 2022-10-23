Home / World News / How is Liz Truss spending her last weekend as UK PM? Partying, report says

How is Liz Truss spending her last weekend as UK PM? Partying, report says

Published on Oct 23, 2022 09:02 PM IST

Liz Truss: Liz Truss hosted party ministers at her mansion on Saturday, a report said.

Liz Truss: Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street, London.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Outgoing UK prime minister Liz Truss spent her last weekend partying at Chequers after her 45-day stint at 10 Downing Street came to a dramatic end, a report said. Liz Truss hosted party ministers at her mansion on Saturday, Mirror reported.

The outlet also said that as Downing Street staff were in tears owing to Liz Truss leaving the position, she told them "don't worry, I'm relieved it's over”.

“At least I've been Prime Minister,” she added according to the report.

Liz Truss- Britain's shortest-serving prime minister- has kept a low profile since her 88-second resignation statement this week as her party decides who will lead the country.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss' leadership rival, has announced that he will be running for her position again. Although, Boris Johnson has not confirmed that he will be seeking the post, he has been eyeing a comeback to the position.

Currently, Rishi Sunak has the support of over 130 party MPs while Boris Johnson has the support of 58, Telegraph reported.

boris johnson rishi sunak
