Rishi Sunak hop, skip and a jump away from UK PM post. Odds say…

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is just a hop, skip and a jump away from becoming the next UK prime minister on Monday. If bookmakers are to be believed, Rishi Sunak is pretty much the next prime minister of the country and is set to replace Liz Truss.

Odds show that Rishi Sunak has a 96% chance of becoming the UK's prime minister while his competitor Penny Mordaunt is at 4%. The change happened as soon as Boris Johnson announced that he will not be running for the position late last night.

#EconWatch: Following former PM Johnson's withdrawal from the race, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is now a major favorite to become the U.K's next prime minister. Based off his odds as per @SkyBet, I calculate that Sunak has a 96.15% chance to become the next PM. pic.twitter.com/VgtR20ielG — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak could be announced as prime minister within hours while Penny Mordaunt is reported to be scrambling to get 100 backers among Tory MPs.

Announcing that he will not enter the race, Boris Johnson said, “There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.”

