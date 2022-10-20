Home / World News / UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office, shortest serving premier

UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office, shortest serving premier

world news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 06:47 PM IST

UK PM Liz Truss resigns: Discounting 10 days of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Liz Truss had only a week before her political programme imploded.

UK PM Liz Truss resigns: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street.(AFP)
UK PM Liz Truss resigns: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

British prime minister Liz Truss' chaotic premiership came to an end despite having barely begun. Discounting 10 days of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Liz Truss had only a week before her political programme imploded, which led to the sacking of her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Liz Truss won a vote by Conservative party members by 81,326, against 60,399 for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who had served as finance minister under previous prime minister Boris Johnson.

Resigning from her position, Liz Truss said, "I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Liz Truss' resignation comes just a day after she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.”

Liz Truss also informed that a leadership election will take place which will be completed within the next week.

Candidates to replace her are likely to include former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak -- runner-up to Liz Truss in the Conservative party leadership contest. Other contenders could include Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked from the Liz Truss government on Wednesday may also be in the running.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
uk government
uk government

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out