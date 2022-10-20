UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office, shortest serving premier

British prime minister Liz Truss' chaotic premiership came to an end despite having barely begun. Discounting 10 days of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Liz Truss had only a week before her political programme imploded, which led to the sacking of her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Liz Truss won a vote by Conservative party members by 81,326, against 60,399 for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who had served as finance minister under previous prime minister Boris Johnson.

Resigning from her position, Liz Truss said, "I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Liz Truss' resignation comes just a day after she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.”

Liz Truss also informed that a leadership election will take place which will be completed within the next week.

Candidates to replace her are likely to include former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak -- runner-up to Liz Truss in the Conservative party leadership contest. Other contenders could include Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked from the Liz Truss government on Wednesday may also be in the running.

