UK interior minister quits: Who is Indian-origin Suella Braverman

Published on Oct 20, 2022 02:57 PM IST

Suella Braverman: Suella Braverman said that she resigned from the Liz Truss government over “technical” breach of government rules.

Suella Braverman: Former Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Britain’s interior minister Indian-origin Suella Braverman quit on Wednesday, becoming the second senior cabinet minister to leave her position within a week following finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's departure. Suella Braverman said that she resigned from the Liz Truss government over “technical” breach of government rules criticising the premier saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government”. Suella Braverman has been replaced by UK’s new interior minister Grant Shapps.

Here are key things to know about Suella Braverman:

1. Suella Braverman, 42, is a Conservative leader and lawyer who was elected to the UK Parliament from Fairham in 2015.

2. Suella Braverman served as attorney general for England and Wales from 2020 to 2022.

3. Suella Braverman was in the race of leaders who could replace Boris Johnson as UK's prime minister but lost in the second round.

4. Suella Braverman was appointed by Liz Truss as interior minister in September.

5. Suella Braverman’s mother is of Hindu Tamil descent while her father has Goan ancestry. They migrated to the UK in the 1960.

6. Suella Braverman has often defended British colonialism.

7. On trade deal with India, Suella Braverman had said that it would increase migration to the UK adding that Indians already represented the largest group of visa overstayers.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

