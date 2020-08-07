e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK’s Hikma starts manufacturing Covid-19 treatment remdesivir for Gilead

UK’s Hikma starts manufacturing Covid-19 treatment remdesivir for Gilead

The company will supply the first batches of the antiviral drug “soon,” and Gilead is expected to distribute the treatment, which was the first to be greenlit for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

world Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:00 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
“The terms of the deal are confidential, we are simply a contract manufacturer for Gilead - they order products from us as they expect the sales to be,” CEO Siggi Olafsson told Reuters on Friday.
“The terms of the deal are confidential, we are simply a contract manufacturer for Gilead - they order products from us as they expect the sales to be,” CEO Siggi Olafsson told Reuters on Friday.(REUTERS)
         

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has started manufacturing remdesivir, an approved treatment for Covid-19 from U.S.-based Gilead, for an undisclosed amount at its facility in Portugal, the British company’s chief executive officer said.

The company will supply the first batches of the antiviral drug “soon,” and Gilead is expected to distribute the treatment, which was the first to be greenlit for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“The terms of the deal are confidential, we are simply a contract manufacturer for Gilead - they order products from us as they expect the sales to be,” CEO Siggi Olafsson told Reuters on Friday.

tags
top news
12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
‘Unheard in law’: SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
‘Unheard in law’: SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In