US midterm elections LIVE updates: Republicans seek gains in Senate and House

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 08:53 AM IST

US Midterm Elections Results: The Senate race in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is too close to call.

US Midterm Elections Results: A Washoe County employee shovels snow outside of a vote center.
US Midterm Elections Results: A Washoe County employee shovels snow outside of a vote center.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Republicans look set to take control of the House of Representatives as results of the crucial US midterm elections come in. Republican Ron DeSantis is projected to retain his governor's seat in Florida and Marco Rubio will also hold his Senate seat. 

The Senate race in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is too close to call as the battle for control of the Senate is on a knife-edge.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 09, 2022 08:53 AM IST

    US midterm election results: Marjorie Taylor Greene projected to be re-elected in Georgia

    US midterm election results: Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks. (AP)
    US midterm election results: Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks. (AP)

    Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is projected to be re-elected as congresswoman for Georgia's 14th District, NBC News reported.  Marjorie Taylor Greene has served in the House of Representatives since 2021, and has been known for promoting antisemitic and far-right conspiracy theories during her time in office.

  • Nov 09, 2022 08:46 AM IST

    US midterm election results: Celebratory mood in Detroit following midterm results 

  • Nov 09, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    US midterm election results: Meet Aruna Miller, 1st ever Indian-American to hold office in Maryland

    As millions of Americans cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot, Indian-American woman Aruna Miller on Wednesday became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland, news agencies reported. Read more

Meet Aruna Miller, 1st ever Indian-American to hold office in Maryland

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 08:11 AM IST

Indian-Americans are likely to have a 100 per cent strike rate for the House of Representatives, political experts told news agencies. The four incumbents - Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal - are likely to be re-elected.

Aruna Miller ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland's 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates.(wesmoore.com)
Aruna Miller ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates.(wesmoore.com)

Massachusetts elects United States' first openly lesbian governor

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:09 AM IST

Democrat Maura Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Democrat Maura Healey. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP)
Democrat Maura Healey. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP)

US, Russia set to talk on resuming arms control inspections

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 06:26 AM IST

State Department spokesman Ned Price said negotiations on the inspections would take place “in the near future” under the terms of the New START treaty and would not include any discussion of the conflict in Ukraine.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Heatwaves could kill 90,000 Europeans per year by 2100: Report

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 05:39 AM IST

The three months from June-August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the exceptionally high temperatures led to the worst drought the continent has witnessed since the Middle Ages.

Some 129,000 Europeans died from excessive heat in the period between 1980 and 2020. (File photo)(REUTERS)
Some 129,000 Europeans died from excessive heat in the period between 1980 and 2020. (File photo)(REUTERS)

UK min facing multiple bullying allegations quits, PM Sunak says ‘I understand’

world news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 05:10 AM IST

In his resignation letter, UK cabinet minister Gavin Williamson said he was resigning to “comply fully” with an investigation into the bullying allegations raised against him.

UK minister Gavin Williamson. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
UK minister Gavin Williamson. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Donald Trump lawyer casts doubt on election results delays: 'Very suspicious'

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 03:16 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: Donald Trump has continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

US Midterm Elections: Christina Bobb, one of Donald Trump's lawyers is seen.
US Midterm Elections: Christina Bobb, one of Donald Trump's lawyers is seen.

Catholic priest kidnapped in northern Nigeria, diocese says

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 02:39 AM IST

Father Christian Okewu Emmanuel, the chancellor for Kaduna Catholic diocese, said Reverend Father Abraham Kunat, a parish priest in Idon Gida village, was abducted from a home he was staying in in another town, after leaving his parish due to insecurity.

Armed gangs are rife across northern Nigeria. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP)
Armed gangs are rife across northern Nigeria. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP)

Donald Trump claims election fraud as Americans vote in key midterm elections

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:57 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: Donald Trump has backed most of the Republican candidates in the fray.

US Midterm Elections: Former US President Donald Trump is seen.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections: Former US President Donald Trump is seen.(AFP)

Watch: US vice president Kamala Harris visits restaurant on poll day, says this

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:36 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: Kamala Harris and her husband were seen taking photos with the diners.

US Midterm Elections: US vice president Kamala Harris is seen at a restaurant. (Twitter)
US Midterm Elections: US vice president Kamala Harris is seen at a restaurant. (Twitter)

Wall of liars and deniers: US artwork is compiling the biggest election lies

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:53 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: The wall shows tens of thousands of lies Donald Trump has made since being elected president.

US midterm elections: The Wall of Liars and Deniers is seen.
US midterm elections: The Wall of Liars and Deniers is seen.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04 billion win

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. (Andrew Spear/Getty Images/AFP)
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. (Andrew Spear/Getty Images/AFP)

Norway princess gives up royal duties to focus on business with fiance

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house

Princess Martha Louise of Norway is seen.(AP)
Princess Martha Louise of Norway is seen.(AP)

At $16.7 billion, midterm elections 2022 are the most expensive in US history

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 11:54 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: Spending on federal elections alone has already exceeded the 2018 midterm spending record.

US Midterm Elections: An American flag flies outside a polling site.(AP)
US Midterm Elections: An American flag flies outside a polling site.(AP)

Joe Biden on whether his party would win in US midterm elections: ‘I think…’

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 11:17 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: The Democrat party currently has a 220-212 advantage in the House of Representatives.

US Midterm Elections: US President Joe Biden is seen.(AFP)
US Midterm Elections: US President Joe Biden is seen.(AFP)
