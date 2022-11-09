Home / World News / Donald Trump may announce his presidential bid next week

Donald Trump may announce his presidential bid next week

Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Donald Trump had earlier said that the voting machine problems were mostly affecting conservative or Republican areas.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during an Election Night event.
ByMallika Soni

Former US president Donald Trump may announce his presidential bid next week as Republicans continue to make gains in the midterm elections. Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, who appeared in the crowd at Donald Trump's speech, told Sky News that it is "too early to tell" what the results of the election will be.

"This idea of a red tsunami, I'm not convinced that's going to happen. It is going to be a victory, perhaps a very narrow majority in the Senate and a majority in the House," he said.

Read more: Donald Trump lawyer casts doubt on election results delays: 'Very suspicious'

The close friend of Donald Trump added that he will be "very surprised" if the former president doesn't run for office in the 2024 election.

"I fully expect for him to announce next Tuesday," he said.

Posting on Truth Social Donald Trump had earlier said that the voting machine problems were mostly affecting conservative or Republican areas as some voters around the county reported problems faced in voting.

Read more: Donald Trump claims election fraud as Americans vote in key midterm elections

“Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!” Donald Trump wrote.

Casting his vote in the elections, Donald Trump was seen in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside his wife Melania Trump. Donald Trump said that he expected a "very big night" for the Republicans and that it would be "very exciting to watch".

donald trump
