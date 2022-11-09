Home / World News / Meet Aruna Miller, 1st ever Indian-American to hold office in Maryland

Meet Aruna Miller, 1st ever Indian-American to hold office in Maryland

world news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 08:11 AM IST

Indian-Americans are likely to have a 100 per cent strike rate for the House of Representatives, political experts told news agencies. The four incumbents - Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal - are likely to be re-elected.

Aruna Miller ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates.(wesmoore.com)
Aruna Miller ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates.(wesmoore.com)
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

As millions of Americans cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot, Indian-American woman Aruna Miller on Wednesday became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland, news agencies reported.

Who is Aruna Miller?

1. The 58-year-old Democrat is said to have her roots in Hyderabad and immigrated to the United States from India when she was 7.

2. She graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering in 1989, and worked for 25 years at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County.

3. From 2010 to 2018, she represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates.

4. She ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates.

5. Aruna is married to Dave Miller, with whom she has three daughters. She currently resides in Montgomery County.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than with voters! Our community has pushed us to be our best selves this campaign and I cannot even begin to put my gratitude into words for your commitment and support,” she said in a tweet on Wednesday morning as midterm elections voting was underway.

More Indian-Americans expected to create history

Indian-Americans are likely to have a 100 per cent strike rate for the House of Representatives, political experts told news agencies. The four incumbents - Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal - are likely to be re-elected, PTI reported quoting experts. All four are from the Democratic party.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

Topics
indians abroad
indians abroad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out