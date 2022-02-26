Who is St Javelin? Why is she going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war?
Amid the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms, is doing the rounds on social media. Hailed as St Javelin, the photo has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance in the ongoing war, and most of the credit goes to this Javelin.
What is the Javelin?
Designed by the US defence firms in the late 1980s, the Javelin weighs about 50 pounds. It can be fired from the soldier and does not need any millie launcher. According to reports, Ukrainian defence is largely depending on the Javelin to counter the all-out attack of the Russian troops.
After talks with Macron, Ukraine President says ‘weapons are on way’ as war arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine's defence ministry has claimed that until February 26, the Russian forces have lost 3,500 soldiers, 102 tanks, 536 armoured vehicles, 15 artillery pieces, 14 fighter jets, 8 helicopters, one BUK-1 system.
Once the missile is fired, it can fire up to 490ft into the air before it comes down on the target in a curveball shot. Javelin is a shoot and scoot weapon, which means the soldiers can run after firing the shot.
According to reports, Ukraine did not have Javelin for long and in 2018 made the first purchase from the United States.
The US, UK and Estonia have sent these Javelin to Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.
Apart from Javelin, Ukraine has next-generation light anti-tank weapons, stringer missiles, Bayraktar TB2 drones, 152mm artillery ammunition etc.
What is St Javelin?
Apart from becoming a symbol of the crisis, a website with the same name has been launched to raise funds to support Ukraine. The website is selling clothes, flags and stickers with the icon.
-
