Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Ukraine, India, China abstain voting

Russia on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that deplored "in the strongest terms" the country's "aggression" against Ukraine. The resolution had also demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.
Eleven of the council's 15 members voted in favour of the motion. China, India and the UAE abstained.
The draft resolution, which was co-written by the United States and Albania, is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member UN General Assembly.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city of Kyiv before dawn. "This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack," he said in a video address to the nation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion on Thursday on its ex-Soviet neighbour. The military offensive has killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers so far, while more than 50,000 are forced to flee their country.
According to the United Nations, more than 50,000 Ukrainians have already fled the country in the past two days. About 100,000 are believed to be internally displaced, and in Kyiv, many residents fled their homes and took shelter in the city's subway system, according to reports.
Feb 26, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Ukraine as India, China, UAE skip voting
Russia on Friday (local time) vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine, while India, China, and UAE abstained from the vote. The vote was 11 in favor, one against, and three abstentions.
Feb 26, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Ukraine warns Russia to 'storm' Kyiv as West sanctions Putin
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Saturday that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital Kyiv before dawn, as Western nations announced personal sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin.
