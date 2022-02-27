Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 3rd flight of Op Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am
Ukraine is continuing to fight against the Russian invasion as the military operation announced by President Vladimir Putin entered day four. On Sunday morning, massive explosions rocked south of Kyiv with the Ukrainian government saying that one such explosion was near the Zhuliany airport and another one at an oil depot.
Nearly 200 civilians in Ukraine have died so far and more than 150,000 civilians have fled to neighbouring countries including Poland, Moldova.
Also Read| 'Russia out!' Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that “We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country.” Zelenskyy has refused to leave Ukraine and has asked citizens to stand against the Russian siege.
Also Read| Highlights: US, EU agree to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT
Meanwhile, the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) will sanction the Russian central bank and block the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). US officials said on Saturday that previously announced sanctions on Russia already had an impact, bringing the currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 27, 2022 08:48 AM IST
India: Third flight of Operation Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am
Officials familiar with developments told Hindustan Times on Sunday that the third flight of Modi government's Operation Ganga will land in Delhi from Budapest at 9.30 am. The flight which took off earlier in the day, has 240 Indian nationals that were stranded in Ukraine.
-
Feb 27, 2022 08:42 AM IST
YouTube blocks Russia's media network RT in Ukraine
YouTube has blocked Russia's state-controlled international media network RT in Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetise content globally, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing local reports. Apart from RT, YouTube has also restricted other Russian channels on its platform.
The restriction comes after the Ukrainian government asked YouTube to cut off access of the above channels in Ukraine.
-
Feb 27, 2022 08:33 AM IST
Took decisive action against Russia over SWIFT, says UK PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom (UK) and its allies took decisive action against Russia over the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).
"We have taken decisive action tonight with our international partners to shut Russia out of the global financial system, including the important first step of ejecting Russian banks from SWIFT," Johnson tweeted on Sunday.
-
Feb 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Roads company in Ukraine removes road signs to confuse Russian troops
Ukravtodor, the state road agency of Ukraine, has said that it is removing all road signs that could be used by Russian forces to navigate their way.
"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," Ukravtodor said in a Facebook post on Friday and shared a photo of a standard road sign in which directions were replaced with profanities.
-
Feb 27, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Watch: Latest visuals from Ukraine as Russian offensive enters day 4
Visuals shared by news agency AFP on Sunday morning showed damage to a building in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, a Ukrainian tank in the Lugansk region, Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv and fragment of a destroyed Russian tank near Kharkiv.
-
Feb 27, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv hit by missile strikes
Missiles fired by Russian forces struck Vasylkiv, a town on the southwest of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday. The missile strikes an oil terminal on fire.
-
Feb 27, 2022 07:37 AM IST
Russia blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, says Ukraine
The Ukrainian government said on Sunday that Russia forces blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, which is the country's second largest city.
'I would fight': Tennis player Stakhovsky joins Ukraine military reserves
- The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, once ranked at 31 in the world and who famously defeated Roger Federer on Wimbledon's Centre Court in 2013, said that once he has helped his wife and child reach safety in Hungary, he will be happy to answer a call to arms.
Elon Musk reply on tweet appeal by Ukraine minister amid war: ‘Starlink active’
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 3rd flight of Op Ganga to land in Delhi at 9.30am
'Russia out!' Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine
- Moscow's invasion has a sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, some directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.
What is SWIFT? How cutting off Russian banks could affect Moscow
- Russia-Ukraine crisis: Germany was initially hesitant to cut off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payments system but caved in as pressure mounted.
Amid Ukraine's fierce defiance, another night of explosions in Kyiv: 10 updates
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military
- North Korea warned last month that it could abandon its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear and long-range weapons, which have been on hold since 2017.
US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT
- he measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”
US seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting Sunday on Ukraine
- Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states would need to vote in favor of the resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting, which is scheduled for 3:00pm (2000 GMT).
Closely monitoring evolving situation: Indian embassy in Ukraine
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 died, 2 critical
- Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.
Plane with 14 people on board crashes in the Comoros
- "Search operations... have begun to find the aircraft's debris in the coastal area of Djoiezi confirming the crash," the Comorian transport ministry said in a statement.
Germany to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine amid Russian invasion
Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia amid invasion of Ukraine
- Twitter did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.
Russia widens attack, Kyiv digs in
- Russia ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths.