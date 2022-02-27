Google halts monetisation of Russian state media across its platforms
- The move was revealed hours after YouTube announced it would block certain Russian media channels from monetizing their videos, among other restrictions.
Google on Saturday became the latest US tech giant to prevent Russian state media from earning money on its platforms in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
It follows similar moves by its YouTube subsidiary and Facebook.
"In response to the war in Ukraine, we are pausing Google monetization of Russian state-funded media across our platforms," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.
"We're actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary."
The move was revealed hours after YouTube announced it would block certain Russian media channels from monetizing their videos, among other restrictions.
"In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine, we're taking a number of actions," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.
"Our teams have started to pause the ability for certain channels to monetize on YouTube, including RT's YouTube channels globally," the spokesperson said, referring to the Russian state-funded news outlet.
YouTube channels earn money through ads that appear when users watch their videos.
On Friday, Facebook also said it was banning Russian state media from running ads and monetizing through its platform.
Nations around the globe issued broad sanctions against Russian businesses, banks and officials after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Thursday.
"As always, our teams are continuing to monitor closely for new developments, including evaluating what any new sanctions and export controls may mean for YouTube," the platform's spokesperson said.
In addition to restricting monetization, YouTube added it would limit recommendations to the same channels and is "continuing to actively surface authoritative news content" in Russia- and Ukraine-related search results.
Videos from RT and a number of other channels will also be "restricted" by YouTube, the company said.
At the beginning of February, Germany banned RT, which prompted Russia to close the Moscow bureau of German media outlet Deutsche Welle.
RT, created in 2005 under the name "Russia Today," is regularly accused by Western authorities of contributing to disinformation.
YouTube noted that over the past few days it has removed hundreds of channels, including some for "coordinated deceptive practices," the term the company uses for disinformation.
-
Watch: President Zelensky’s comedy show clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has become the Internet's favourite overnight after he refused to budge in front of Russian offensive. Old videos of his comedy show, dance show have gone viral while Ukraine continues to fight Russia.
-
Ukraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus, door open in other locations
Russia-Ukraine war: On the 4th day of the ongoing tension, Russian and Ukraine are both ready for talks, but they are yet not on the same page, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he won't talk with Russia in Belarus.
-
Ukraine President's impressive Twitter use amid war: ‘Anti-war coalition…’
Zelensky rose to fame as a comedian, actor and producer. Ironically, he had played the role of Ukrainian President in the series "Servant of the People" before he was elected to the post in 2019.
-
Trump says 'I stand as the only president...' as Russia pounds on Ukraine
Blasting US President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump on Saturday said he was praying for Ukrainians whose land has been invaded by Russia. "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, hinting that he may run for president in 2024.
-
Ukraine's fierce defiance amid battle for Kiev against Russia: 10 updates
In another big punitive measure against Moscow, the US, the EU and the UK blocked Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.