After talks with Macron, Ukraine President says ‘weapons are on way’ as war arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday shared an image of a partially-destroyed residential apartment in Kyiv, saying it was hit by a Russian missile overnight. Demanding complete isolation of Moscow, Kuleba said that the “peaceful city” survived another night of assault from Russian ground forces and missiles.

“I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!” the Ukrainian minister tweeted.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that the missile hit the high-rise building on the southwestern outskirts of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport but no casualties were immediately reported.

The warning, from the US-led West, of crippling sanctions on Russia has fallen on deaf ears as President Vladimir Putin urged Ukrainian troops to mutiny and overthrow the current regime. The images from the streets of Kyiv show that the fight has reached the streets of the Ukrainian capital as the country continues to seek more ammunition to fight the forced war.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the world must brace for a long war.

"If can tell you one thing this morning it is that this war will last...This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences," Macron's told France's annual agriculture fair. "We must be prepared".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier shared a self-shot video of him urging people to "not believe fake news". He also tweeted saying "a new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation" with Macron.

"Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!" he wrote.