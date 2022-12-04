Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your nutritious diet will ensure that your health remains good. Today, keep an eye on your money. You can receive an offer from a respectable company that you have been searching for a while. There may be a miscommunication between you and your relatives. Travel is planned but make sure you do not compromise on the safety part. Investment in real estate is not on the cards so you should drop the idea of buying a new property.

Love focus: Your companion can propose you today. Cheers!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your health is average, so concentrate on eating well. Your loan can be paid off today. Today, your co-workers can assist you in completing a difficult task. To prevent disputes, spend time with your family. Today, you can go to a luxurious hotel to unwind and recharge. You can focus on your outstanding deals today and possibly succeed.

Love focus: Don't argue with your partner because doing so could result in a split.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Avoid stress because it can affect your wellbeing. Today is a wonderful day to go forward with financial matters. A surprise appraisal is expected for those who may be working today. With family members, there is a moderate likelihood of disagreement. You should drive cautiously as safety comes first. Your prospects of closing a real estate deal are average today.

Love focus: Your highly awaited romantic dinner date may get cancelled today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today you'll be in excellent mental health. It may be difficult for you to repay your loan. At work, your burden will be minimal. The health of a family elder may require some concern. You may need to postpone your trip to a hill station. For the time being, refrain from making any investments since the possibilities are not on your side.

Love focus: Prepare for a long, romantic drive with your special someone.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, your skin is radiant, and you are likely to feel energised. Regarding wealth management, you will shine. You might be forced to consider a job change because of the stress at work. You can organise a family outing. It's expected to go on an exotic trip with buddies. Today is a fantastic day to buy jewellery.

Love focus: Your loved one might not give you their full support. Have patience.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

To keep in fit, continue your workouts. It's possible that your finances are getting tight. Today's interview will go great. The unexpected visit of a relative will make you feel fantastic. You'll be successful in carrying out your plans to go trekking. Your previous real estate problems are likely to be rectified.

Love focus: You and your significant other might have to pull out some quality time together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, your health will be average. A sudden event can cause your financial balance to drop. Your interview with one of the most sought-after companies may need more focus. Stay calm overall as misunderstandings can damage your relationship with family. A surprise funding for your international travel is possible for some. Whenever you are finishing a real estate deal today, choose your words carefully.

Love focus: Today, you and your partner can have some conflicts; exercise caution.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

As a result of your employer's admiration for you, you may be given the opportunity to travel abroad. Your family might grow to include a new member. Travelling to hills may not be a very good idea. Investing in gold and jewellery appears to be lucrative. Make sure your bad posture doesn’t leave you with a backache. Some more paperwork may be required for a bank loan.

Love focus: Your partner can act disinterested in having conversations with you; give them their space!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Maintain a high intake of protein-rich foods for good health. Your expenses will be lower than your income, allowing you to save some more money. Your professional performance might be called into question. A grand celebration at home will serve as the fuel for family harmony. A mode to commute may need to be worked upon before planning a long-distance travel. An old property may become a gold mine for you as the offers increase.

Love focus: Your long-awaited crush can ask you for a dinner date.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Since you are in good health, your marathon run is likely to be successful. It’s a good day to do your homework to plan your investments in the stock market in the upcoming days. A new opportunity to manage the team will be granted to you at workplace. With your family, you could encounter disagreements about opinions. Investment in the property is likely to be done on a careful note. Travelling is going to bring fun and excitement.

Love focus: You will gain more of your lover’s trust, improving the beauty of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are in wonderful physical condition and overall good health throughout the day. Keeping an eye on your bank balance would be a must. Your opinions and suggestions will be well received by those in authority over you at work. Someone in the family has the potential to become a source of disagreement. Refrain from travelling into the woods. Auditing of finances need to be handled with care and attention.

Love focus: Today, your sweetheart may send you a bouquet of flowers.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Take an advice of a good consultant so as to manage your finances. Workplace politics can affect your progress plans. The wedding of a loved one will keep your excitement levels high. A trip to the beach is in the cards for some. Those stuck with a property legal battle should take an advice before proceeding. Watchout what you eat to save yourself from gastronomic delights.

Love focus: Your significant other has a surprise vacation in store for the two of you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

