Cancer Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Hiccups in business deals?

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancer natives, this week is shaping up to be fantastic; all you have to do is concentrate on your romantic relationships. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you show your family the right kind of affection at the right times, they are more likely to stick by you when times get rough. The romance in your life is flourishing as well. However, your employment outlook is dismal. Cooperating with others could be the key to reaching your career goals. There may probably be hiccups in the development of your business dealings. In time, things will turn around if you keep moving in the right direction. Neglecting one's health usually results in a decline. Keeping active is a great way to maintain your fitness level. Cancer students' inability to focus could harm their academic progress. Focus on putting in long hours of effort. A trip with friends sounds like a great way to relax and have a good time. You might find some relief from stress and anxiety by doing this. The sale or purchase of real estate is anticipated to yield a profit this week.

Cancer Finance Weekly

Your new partnership may not pan out as well as you'd hoped. Know your partners well, and be honest and forthright about the partnership's parameters. A consistent effort may pay off handsomely in the form of promotions, pay increases, and other monetary rewards in the future.

Cancer Family Weekly

The Cancerian home is likely to be a place of peace and harmony this week. You and your loved ones are likely to be invited to a social gathering. You might find some relief, and your kind heart might be recognised.

Cancer Career Weekly

This week, private sector employees may face challenging times in their careers. Conflict with your superior is practically inevitable. Therefore, relationships with them should be kept on an even keel to avoid potential career setbacks.

Cancer Health Weekly

To improve their health, Cancer natives must adopt a new eating plan, the effects of which could become apparent within the coming weeks. In addition, your fitness and stamina can benefit from joining a gym class with like-minded pals.

Cancer Love Life Weekly

Cancer natives’ romantic outlook is likely to be optimistic. As a result, you and your significant other may grow closer to one another. In addition, they are likely to agree with your choices. This may help the two of you grow closer emotionally.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

