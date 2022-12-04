Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Hiccups in business deals?

Cancer Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Hiccups in business deals?

horoscope
Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 4 to read the daily astrological prediction for Cancer. There may probably be hiccups in the development of your business dealings. In time, things will turn around if you keep moving in the right direction.

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today for December 4, 2022: Cancer natives, this week is shaping up to be fantastic; all you have to do is concentrate on your romantic relationships.
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today for December 4, 2022: Cancer natives, this week is shaping up to be fantastic; all you have to do is concentrate on your romantic relationships.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancer natives, this week is shaping up to be fantastic; all you have to do is concentrate on your romantic relationships. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if you show your family the right kind of affection at the right times, they are more likely to stick by you when times get rough. The romance in your life is flourishing as well. However, your employment outlook is dismal. Cooperating with others could be the key to reaching your career goals. There may probably be hiccups in the development of your business dealings. In time, things will turn around if you keep moving in the right direction. Neglecting one's health usually results in a decline. Keeping active is a great way to maintain your fitness level. Cancer students' inability to focus could harm their academic progress. Focus on putting in long hours of effort. A trip with friends sounds like a great way to relax and have a good time. You might find some relief from stress and anxiety by doing this. The sale or purchase of real estate is anticipated to yield a profit this week.

Cancer Finance Weekly

Your new partnership may not pan out as well as you'd hoped. Know your partners well, and be honest and forthright about the partnership's parameters. A consistent effort may pay off handsomely in the form of promotions, pay increases, and other monetary rewards in the future.

Cancer Family Weekly

The Cancerian home is likely to be a place of peace and harmony this week. You and your loved ones are likely to be invited to a social gathering. You might find some relief, and your kind heart might be recognised.

Cancer Career Weekly

This week, private sector employees may face challenging times in their careers. Conflict with your superior is practically inevitable. Therefore, relationships with them should be kept on an even keel to avoid potential career setbacks.

Cancer Health Weekly

To improve their health, Cancer natives must adopt a new eating plan, the effects of which could become apparent within the coming weeks. In addition, your fitness and stamina can benefit from joining a gym class with like-minded pals.

Cancer Love Life Weekly

Cancer natives’ romantic outlook is likely to be optimistic. As a result, you and your significant other may grow closer to one another. In addition, they are likely to agree with your choices. This may help the two of you grow closer emotionally.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
astrology sun signs zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope cancer + 4 more
astrology sun signs zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope cancer + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out