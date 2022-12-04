Leo Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Some family struggles

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Employment opportunities may begin to look up for you, Leos. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it's possible you could make some connections that end up helping you out later. You should put any extra energy you find yourself with toward bettering your health this week. You might discover calm through spiritual practice. On the flip side, you might experience some tension in your relationships. Establishing tranquillity and agreement in your relationships will require you to learn more about the people you care about. You can expect your financial situation to remain about the same. Household expenses could increase, throwing off your financial plan. You may have a good time in your romantic relationship. Some of you may feel a surge in romantic desire, and you may even start thinking about making a permanent commitment to your significant other. Long-awaited travel plans may be put on hold if unexpected circumstances arise. Losses are a possibility with any real estate investment. Some students may enjoy success in an important exam.

Leo Finance Weekly

Opportunities for new deals may continually present themselves, and you are likely to be in a prime position to take advantage of them. Be alert for any unexpected openings that may present themselves this week. Take advantage of what may be a brief period of prosperity for you.

Leo Family Weekly

Leos may struggle in their personal relationships. You need to learn to manage your anger so that you don't say or do anything that could cause harm to your loved ones. Prevent any disruptions from ruining the ambience. Take steps to restore order at home.

Leo Career Weekly

The coming week may prove fruitful for you professionally. People in the private sector can significantly gain from going abroad. Acquiring new contacts can only help your professional development. Graduates are expected to do well in their first professional positions.

Leo Health Weekly

Leos' health may experience both improvements and setbacks. You may suffer from having some stomach issues if you give in to excesses. Alternatively, making time for exercise in one's schedule may yield positive results. A few of you might finally get relief from your chronic illness.

Leo Love Life Weekly

Those with broken hearts can find someone to mend them this week. Let your new flame explore your interests and hobbies and vice versa. This should facilitate a deeper, more heartfelt level of communication.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

