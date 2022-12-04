Pisces Horoscope Today, December 4, 2022: Domestic success

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This week could be pretty eventful for Pisceans. Daily Astrological Predictions says, beginning something new, whether it is a project, an investment, or a personal adventure, is likely to be met with favourable circumstances as the new week begins. Your professional profile still looks excellent. One way to broaden your career horizons is to take a business trip abroad. However, your financial situation may remain fine. The rise in your outlays is unavoidable, but the income from your side hustle might help. Your health, however, may be unstable. Perhaps it's time to start prioritizing what your body wants and needs. Your romantic life may probably go through a rough patch. There may be a need for more time spent together as a couple so that you can get to know each other and grow closer. A vacation might not be the best idea right now. If you persist persistently, you will win any property dispute. Possible academic success for students is foreseen this week.

Pisces Finance Weekly

When it comes to money, native Pisceans may waste it on unnecessary items. As a result, your accumulated wealth might also be diminished. On the other hand, there is a chance of making a little bit of money this week. Still, astute investment strategies may be in order if you're serious about amassing a sizeable nest egg.

Pisces Family Weekly

Domestically, Pisceans may focus on mending relationships with loved ones that may have grown distant for reasons that aren't entirely clear. Nevertheless, your family and friends may appreciate your initiative, and your hard work may eventually pay off by restoring peace at home.

Pisces Career Weekly

If you really want to make it in your career, you have to put in the time and effort. Promotion opportunities are favourable for government employees. Some of you may need to travel internationally for work. This could end up being useful.

Pisces Health Weekly

Pisceans should continue to exercise caution when it comes to their diet and drink. Your stomach troubles could be keeping you up at night. Try not to give in to carelessness. Exercising on a regular basis is a great way to maintain your health, and yoga may be a great way to unwind.

Pisces Love Life Weekly

This week could be pivotal in Pisces' romantic lives. Conflicts can cause issues in your romantic relationships. There may be emotional fallout from this. In order to save your relationship, it is crucial that you both remember the good times.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON