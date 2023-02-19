Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 19, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory, but still, you may not find inner satisfaction. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Those separated by distance may find it difficult to get leave to join the family. A short trip proves exhilarating. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

Love Focus: The one you trusted with all your heart may not return your trust, so remain guarded.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. A family member may need his or her own space. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavourable. Good news on the academic front is likely to make students happy.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Some new ideas may come to you regarding a venture undertaken. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. Someone close needs financial help, but commit only if you are able to help out. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Those selling property may find the market hot.

Love Focus: Take steps to restore partner’s confidence in continuing a relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your concern to get something important done at work will be appreciated. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Minimize travel today, unless necessary. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: A treat is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Those appearing for interview will need to stress on current issues to be successful. Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind. Some of you may have to proceed for an out-of-town official tour at a short notice. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Love Focus: Today, it may become difficult to spare time for partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may become an authoritative figure on the professional front. Expect to become the centre of attraction in a family get together. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. Overindulgence in food or drinks needs to be avoided. Some positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Avoid mental stress through meditation. Marketing people may not get any worthwhile business, despite excessive footwork. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Good planning and wise budgeting is likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. Property matters may take up your time today.

Love Focus: Channelizing all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Going for nature cure is advised. A previous investment is likely to make you richer. Take suggestions of the experienced seriously. Young couples are likely to start a family soon. A trip by road is best avoided today. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. There is a need for you to make the first move, if you want success assured.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Physical fitness will not be a problem, as you stick to an active lifestyle. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front for those working today. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. Travelling on a business trip is indicated. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. You may have to put up with the fluctuating mood of spouse or a family member. A change of scene is likely, as you plan to take off for a short vacation. A property decision will be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Lovers will find time for getting together and enjoying each other's company.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial stability is assured as income remains steady, especially for those involved in trade. Something that you want to achieve on the professional front may not be immediately possible. Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. You will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. You may be made responsible for some event.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to get the opportunity to enhance your skills in your area of expertise. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property.

Love Focus: A compatible match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

