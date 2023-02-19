Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 19-25, 2023: You will reap financial rewards

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives may have a great deal of success in their professional lives. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you'll get a chance to show how tough and capable you really are. In addition, some people might be able to bounce back from professional setbacks. Spending carelessly, however, can put a strain on finances. Expenditure on unnecessary things is a surefire way to ruin your budget. Your positive outlook is contagious and makes you a great person to talk to on a personal level those close to you. Don't buy or sell property that's been embroiled in a legal dispute. It could be bad for your reputation and could even cost you money. Always remember your loved ones when making travel plans. Vacation planning should wait until the leave situation at work has been resolved. Teachers and advisors will be impressed by Libra students when it comes to their academic achievements. You'll have more time if you only do the most important things.

Libra Finance This Week

It's important to keep an eye on your spending to avoid having to dip into your savings. To make timely loan payments, you might need to make sacrifices. Don't take anyone's investment advice unless you want to lose money.

Libra Family This Week

Use what you've learned about communicating to help out with family issues. That will cement your bond and make you an important member of the family. An intimate gathering could be just the thing to lift spirits.

Libra Career This Week

Libra natives are more likely to see their long-term goals realised. They might be able to stand out more in their field and strengthen their position. When you travel for work, you can meet people from all over the world who may become valuable contacts in helping you achieve your dreams.

Libra Health This Week

In the coming week, Libras can expect to feel happy and full of energy. The recurrence of the disease is likely to end. Changing to a healthier way of life can be motivated by a desire to improve one's physical condition.

Libra Love Life This Week

A sense of pride and an investment in the relationship would result from showing consideration for significant others' emotions. Those who are single and experiencing new emotions need not worry because a crush can turn into love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON