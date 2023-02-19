Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 19-25, 2023: Expect romantic journey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, when it comes to starting something new, Pisceans should proceed with caution. Keep in mind that even the best-laid plans often run into unexpected difficulties. On the professional front, you may need to do some editing on a project or assignment you submitted. Do not put off doing something until the last minute. All of your money-making endeavours this week will be fruitful. Make the most of the chances presented to you. Pisces individuals can expect a very fruitful romantic journey. Your house hunt may soon be coming to a close as you enter into the negotiating phase. Doing good for others will bring joy to your loved ones. Commit to spending at least some of each week with your loved ones. You could take them to a theme park and relive happy times together. Spending time with them would be like pressing the reset button on your week. Don't give up on your studies; the consistent effort will yield positive outcomes.

Pisces Finance This Week

The financial situation of native Pisceans would improve if they persisted in their business endeavours. The possibility of funding a company with ambitious expansion plans is on the table. In order to increase your savings, you may need to make some sacrifices in your way of life.

Pisces Family This Week

Taking care of the household would pay off. Your efforts at home would not only yield visible benefits right away but would also set the stage for future success. This week, if you had an older sibling, they could have helped you avoid falling for a trap.

Pisces Career This Week

It's best for Pisces to keep their opinions to themselves at work unless they're specifically asked for them. Leaving work with an unfinished task can have dire consequences, so it's best to just get down to business and finish it.

Pisces Health This Week

Starting this week, you'll commit to devoting at least an hour a week to physical activity. Learn to dance if you haven't already; it's a fun and healthy activity. Find a class in your area to add variety to your workouts.

Pisces Love Life This Week

Together, you and your significant other are more likely to grow in mutual understanding and trust. Your companion will also be incredibly loyal and charming if you're lucky. The person you love may be drawn to your outgoing and energetic nature.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

