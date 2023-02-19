Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 19-25, 2023: Make an optimistic outlook

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, this week is sure to be a busy one for Capricorns. There may be a lot of positive shifts in your life and circumstances. You won't have any monetary misfortunes. This is the week in which all of your calculated risks pay off magnificently. Riches are within reach for business people, too. Because children are such a reflection of domestic harmony, you can expect your home to be filled with joy and laughter. Extra time may be required to finish a work-related task. So keep your timetable a little flexible. After expressing their feelings, those looking for a positive response from a loved one may have luck doing so this week. Capricorn people should make time for rest and rejuvenation in their lives, whether that means a quick weekend getaway, a spa retreat, or an extended stay in a far-flung destination. Thanks to your skillful negotiating, you may be able to close a high-profile real estate transaction on favourable terms.

Capricorn Finance This Week

Profits may multiply as businesses thrive. Costs could be avoided with the help of pre-established budgets. If you're counting on a financial windfall from a third party, you might be surprised by a larger sum. Money lending is also likely to be repaid.

Capricorn Family This Week

The kids will feel the upbeat energy in the home. Children may take on significant responsibilities at home. You may receive a wonderful present from a distant relative in the coming days. Working on parental advice in order to bring harmony to the family unit.

Capricorn Career This Week

A few hiccups at work can't be completely ruled out. There could be some work that needs to be done in order to complete a crucial task. Don't put things off or ignore them until later; otherwise, you might get in a jam.

Capricorn Health This Week

Thanks to your newfound commitment to an exercise routine, you'll see improvements in your health this week. You'll experience a new and revitalised state of mind and body. Don't slack off on your exercise routine because it boosts your immunity and overall health.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

Good tidings are in store for Capricorns this week. Your proposal is more than likely going to be accepted. If you want to have a thrilling romantic life, you need to get over your shyness. Putting in genuine effort would help elevate the state of romance to new heights.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON