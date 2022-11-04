Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time.

Love Focus: Some of you can be choosy on the romantic front and will not jump at the first opportunity.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. Students will excel by providing a full focus on the work at hand. Those surveying for accommodation is likely to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you keep aside quality time for romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. You will manage to convince your business partner about your pet project. Good foresight will be required on your part to make the domestic front peaceful. Your attempts to offload a piece of property may not meet with success.

Love Focus: Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Those in salaried jobs may get caught goofing off. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt!

Love Focus: Those in love will find lover welcoming your ideas.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Focussed approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you like.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green & Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Don’t take any half-measures where health is concerned. Deft handling of a situation at work will prevent complications. Spending money may become an issue with spouse. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Expect some hurdles on the academic front, but they will not be insurmountable.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may not acknowledge your initiative.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A lifestyle disease will need to be kept in check. Some of you can find the coffers empty due to faulty budgeting. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. Peace and tranquility prevailing at home is likely to soothe your nerves. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience widening differences.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquillity. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

All is not lost on the financial front, if you are quick enough. A minor ailment can aggravate and cause problems. You, Probationers and internees, will get a chance to showcase their talents. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. Those using the road will need to be cautious. Those participating in extracurricular activities are in for praise.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. Academic front may appear to be a bit tedious, but you will be able to tide over it.

Love Focus: Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Money invested in a scheme may not give the expected returns. Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well. Spouse’s mood swings can affect your upbeat mood adversely. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 8 & 17

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. You will need to take stock of your expenditure. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front at the earliest can become important. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

