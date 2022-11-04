Leo Horoscope Today, November 4, 2022: Day brings good property deals

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It seems to be a moderate day for the Leo natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be in the pink of your health and enjoy quality time with friends. Some may feel satisfied with all aspects of their life. You may come across some good property deals today. For Leo natives, the day can be full of mixed possibilities on the career front. First half of the day may be a bit hectic; the second half may be favourable.

You may earn huge profits from new or old ventures. A romantic candle-lit dinner can add spice to your love life today. Your partner may be in a good mood and enjoy your company. Everything seems in sync, but this is not an auspicious day to plan a trip. Unfavourable star positions are indicating chances of injuries and accidents. You should be cautious while driving today.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Favorable star positions may bring some positive results for the Leo natives. Hard targets may be achievable on the business front. You may sell an old property at the best price.

Leo Family Today:

Someone in your family may get engaged or married soon and you are going to enjoy a celebratory aura at home. Married couples may shift to a new home.

Leo Career Today:

Mixed results are indicated on the career front. Some may join advanced courses to get good career opportunities. A project may start at a slow pace and take a lot of time in completion.

Leo Health Today:

It's a wonderful day. You may be at your best and become the center of attention at a social or family event. You may remain active all day long and try to spread laughter and happiness all around by doing something amazing and meaningful for your loved ones.

Leo Love Life Today:

This is a favorable day to enjoy moments of extreme romance. Some may enjoy candle-lit dinner or a romantic movie with a beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

