Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 4, 2022: Peace may prevail at home

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 4 to read the daily astrological prediction for Sagittarius.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 4, 2022: It seems to be a normal day; you just need to be cautious on the health front.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It seems to be a normal day; you just need to be cautious on the health front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you should try yoga or meditation to reduce stress. Some relationship issues may also need your attention and time, so try to resolve them first. It’s a favourable day on the work front and you may make progress. All pending tasks may be completed with the support of team members or seniors.

Some may invest in real estate market or sell their ancestral property to get good returns. You may get chance to meet your old friends today. Some business trips may make you feel exhausted. Things may go as per your expectations on the work and family front, but some relationship issues may ruin your mood.

Sagittarius Finance Today:

It seems to be a moderate day on the financial front. You may earn from your interests and hobbies. Your savings may improve soon. Some good property deals are on your way.

Sagittarius Family Today:

You may enjoy a relaxing day at home. Some may invite relatives over dinner and have good times. Someone may make you feel proud with his or her achievements on the work front.

Sagittarius Career Today:

This is an excellent day and you may do your best at work. Marketing or sales professionals may achieve their targets and earn handsome commissions. Freshers may also get wonderful job opportunities.

Sagittarius Health Today:

It does not seem like a good day. You may face minor chest pain. Your overweight may become the cause of many other diseases, so try to control it. Eat healthy and get plenty of sleep to improve your mood and reduce stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

It’s not a favorable day on the love front, so be cautious. Your impatient and stubborn attitude may create a bumpy ride in love. You should value your partner and take care of his or her needs.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Friday, November 04, 2022
