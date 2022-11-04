Libra Horoscope Today, November 4, 2022: These issues on financial front

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It seems to be a moderate day for the Libra natives. Some may enjoy outings or trips with loved ones and explore new things today. Healthwise, you may feel fine and try to eat healthy. Fitness freaks may work hard to get back in shape. Homemakers may show interest in spiritual activities. Students may burn their mid night oil to perform well in exams. You may not be satisfied with your current job and professional growth and take some tough decisions to ensure career growth.

Love life may go smooth and you may enjoy quality time with your beloved. Everything seems normal, but some issues are foreseen on the financial front, try to be cautious and do not invest in any scheme today.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

Your past stuck investments and bad decisions may make you pay today. Financial stress is indicated for Libra natives today. Those who are into family business, they may face some challenges.

Libra Family Today:

It is a moderate day on the home front. You may hang out with your siblings or prefer to relax at home after a hectic day at work. Some may plan a family picnic to spend time with kids and spouse.

Libra Career Today:

You may be busy with completing pending tasks. You may spend time learning new things and enhancing your knowledge to broaden career prospects. Freelancers may have to find ways to find new clients and projects.

Libra Health Today:

The health horoscope of Libra natives suggests a moderate day. Those who are prone to bloating and acidity, should avoid street or spicy food today. Some may use their energy in doing something amazing.

Libra Love Life Today:

Dear libra, today may be a moderate day. You may have to wait a bit longer to spend quality time with your beloved and execute your plans as your partner may be busy with something important at work.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

