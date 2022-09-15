Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Judicious spending will keep the financial front stable. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen.Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic.On the academic front, things begin to turn favourable.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer due to lack of time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to raise financial support for a new venture. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment.You can be at loggerheads with a parent over some personal issue.A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun!Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial situation may need to be reviewed in the light of some recent developments. Your self-righteousness is likely to ruffle some feathers on the work front. Curb this tendency as it may affect health adversely.Immense joy and fulfillment is foreseen on the family front.Moderate time is foreseen on a long journey.Acquiring a new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Love life may prove distracting and affect your work adversely.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you will be in a much stronger position than before. Your consistent performance will ensure your getting ahead in your career. Strong will power may be needed to keep in shape. You will need to gauge the mood of a family member before delegating some job.Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine.Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house.

Love Focus: A long-term romance may begin to lose its fizz.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you will be able to retain a satisfactory position. You will manage to find time and motivation to tackle some pending issues at work. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations!You will need to avoid distractions while driving as stars appear bad.Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially you may need to be more secure than you are now. You will be more than willing to improve your performance today. Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed. You may play the middleman in a family dispute.You are likely to enjoy a short trip today.Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win you over by his simplicity.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be in a happy state as far as finances are concerned. Posting to a choice destination is on the cards for some. Being meticulous in your exercise regimen will keep you fit in body and mind.A family youngster may challenge your authority and get you all upset. Keep security in mind while undertaking a long journey.Don’t sign any property papers without studying them carefully.

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A windfall is foreseen for those in business. A lot of work is likely to be accomplished on the professional front. You manage to maintain good health despite irregular hours and little rest.Either way you are promised a nice time.Travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust.Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Returns from real estate can make your coffers brim over. A new project will prove interesting, but a bit tedious. Home front can give immense joy. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness.You can be invited for a long drive to someplace exotic.You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket.Your efforts and preparation will not let you down on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to take time out for romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Repayment of a loan may force you to make adjustments.Complacency will have no place at work today. You can bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long.Domestic concerns can keep you in a thoughtful mood today. You may have to plan a trip meticulously to make it enjoyable.You will be much sought after in your social circuit for an event.

Love Focus: Love blossoms for those feeling lonely for some time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to remain in saving mode despite temptations. You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. A senior may not approve of your style of functioning at work.You desire to meet your near and dear ones may be fulfilled soon. You may acquire a new property. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Love life will be most exciting as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Stringent cost-cutting measures may find you growing financially strong. You may need to review your decisions at work. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better.Today, some of you may be busy organising a party or a get-together at home.Don’t take any chances on the road. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

