Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 15, 2022: Beware of conflict in family

Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Dear Taurus, your daily astrological predictions for September 15, 2022 suggests, you may improve your communication and use it effectively.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for September 15, 2022: Taurus, you are a strong headed person and you know how to plan your future.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20) Taurus, you are a strong headed person and you know how to plan your future. Today, your mutual funds may give you excellent gains. Your future plans may get accelerated. You may improve your communication and use it effectively. You may work towards your goals and benefits. You may listen to your superiors. Your family may turn somewhat unfriendly towards you. Your younger sibling may argue with you and may not listen to your advice. You may not ignore this attitude and may feel sad. However, you know that your family loves you and this may just be a momentary behavior. You may feel low for some time but then you may increase your focus on health. You may carry out your regular exercise to release the stress. You may also meet your old friends to bring that feel good factor today. Your morale may remain high.

Taurus Finance Today Today may be a day when you may enjoy success and also increase in profits. Your business may improve and fetch you good margins. The speed of your work ongoing project may increase, which may give you financial strength.

Taurus Family Today Taurus, you may feel something lacking in life. There may a situation of unrest and you may lack happiness and peace in life. You may have a quarrel with a family member. You may experience stress because of domestic issues.

Taurus Career Today You may show haste in professional matters, which may not be that good for you. You may carry out your necessary work with ease. You may stay strong and work unshakably. You may take the guidance of your seniors.

Taurus Health Today You may work towards maintaining your health by reading about alternate therapies. You may feel fascinated by the theories of Ayurveda. You may remain energized and active. You may join online fitness classes.

Taurus Love Life Today Today may be a fun day for you Taurus as you may go out with your partner for a movie or theatre. If you are married, you may think of making an investment for your future. You may go for a romantic leisure walk with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
