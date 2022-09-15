Pisces Daily Horoscope for September 15, 2022: Think before you leap

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces, today may be a good day with regards to any economic activity that you get involved in. You may have your desired savings. You may work well to improve your financial status. You may incur some expenditure on family events but along with that the day also may be favorable to make a big investment. You may get indulged in some meditation and fun activities. Some exercise for physical and mental wellness may do wonders to your health. Your family may support you in carrying out exercises. They may feel happy to see a health conscious you. Particularly, your children may help you in adopting a healthy lifestyle. You may be able to focus much better in your work. You may find new ways to be an expert in your domain.

Pisces Finance Today You may attain financial profits today because any money lent in the past may come back instantly. By making little manipulations and negotiations, you may bring in unexpected gains.

Pisces Family Today Pisces, young children at home may keep you busy and bring you joy. You may overcome any differences with family members and may accomplish your goals. You may keep work aside for some time and focus on your personal life.

Pisces Career Today You may want to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. You may get full cooperation from experienced people in whatever your do. If you are into a business partnership; you may get desired gains and remain satisfied with your partner. Those who are in a job may get a respectable position.

Pisces Health Today You may remain mentally satisfied and perform every task in a very constructive way. There may be minor health issues for you, Pisces, just take care. You may need to pay more attention to your lifestyle, habits and dietary routine.

Pisces Love Life Today You may brighten your love life by visiting some romantic place. Sensuality may increase in your relationship. You may expect romantic gestures from your partner. You may plan to get married to your loved one

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON