Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 15, 2022: It's a motivating day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo, you may find your investments stable. You may not plan any future investments for the day. The inflow of income may be satisfactory and your expenses may be limited. You may feel confidence in your personality. You may stay away from office gossip and only focus on your position and performance. You may get applause from your subordinates. You may be motivated to work with even more dedication. You may not be scared of hard work. Your family may not be happy as work may take most of your time and you may not be able to spend time with them. You may try to fix the situation but nothing may work. You may feel their anger and irritation, however, you may need to stay calm. Your partner may be rude to you today.

Virgo Finance Today You may postpone any investment in business or work. You may avoid any speculation before making any investments. Your previous funds may bring you average margins. You may enjoy your stable financial position.

Virgo Family Today You may have a tough day at home. Your parents as well as children may not be in line with you on most issues. There may a dispute on some trivial issue. You may need to keep patience. Your kids’ education may make you upset.

Virgo Career Today Today may be a lucky day for your Virgo. Your hard work may be noticed and appreciated. It may take some time but the due credit may come along. Your talent may be recognized and rewarded.

Virgo Health Today You may try to keep a healthy gut and try to eat healthy light food that is good for your body and mind. You may avoid food that may spike anxiety. You may drink more of herbal tea and also pamper yourself with essential oil.

Virgo Love Life Today You may have clarity in your relationship. You may decide to enjoy time with your beloved. You may avoid any important decision in terms of marriage. The partner may also feel the same. The two of you may plan your future together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON