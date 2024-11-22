Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for November 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tart card: Two of Swords Life might feel messy today, and decisions could be hard to make. If you're unsure about something, it’s okay to wait. Rushing isn’t always the best answer. Take your time and let things settle before deciding. Read your daily tarot prediction for November 22, 2024.(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tart card: Three of Cups

Spending time with friends or people you enjoy can bring a lot of happiness. If you’re looking to meet new people, start with activities you like. Check out local groups or events to find your tribe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tart card: Four of Pentacles

If 2024 has been good for you, it’s time to set new goals. Think about the next big step you’d like to take. What’s the biggest change you can imagine for yourself? Start planning for it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tart card: Five of Swords

If political talks or debates are stressing you out, steer clear of those topics. Focus on things you love to talk about instead. Find ways to keep conversations light and fun.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tart card: Six of Pentacles

This is a season for giving. Think about donating to charity or helping those in need. If you can’t give money, offer your time. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tart card: Eight of Swords

Feeling stuck or trapped? It could be because of past experiences. Talk to someone you trust, like a friend or counselor, who can help you see things differently and find a way forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tart card: The Hermit

It’s a day to stay cozy and relaxed. If possible, work from home or take it easy. After a busy day, treat yourself to something simple and soothing to wind down.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tart card: The Moon, Reversed

Honest conversations can be freeing. Today, you might connect with someone in a way that renews your faith in good people. A real, heartfelt talk can remind you of the kindness in the world.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tart card: Three of Swords

What do you need to feel safe with someone? If you're unsure about a potential partner, it’s okay to ask them where they stand. Clear boundaries can help build trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tart card: Five of Cups, Reversed

Life is calming down after a tough time. Take a moment to adjust and enjoy the peaceful energy. It’s a good day to relax and find some balance again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tart card: The Hanged Man, Reversed

Try coordinating plans with a friend so you can spend more time together. If schedules change, adjust things to make the most of your time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tart card: The Empress

Look at what you can manage on your own and where you might need help. Maybe it’s time to delegate or hire someone to lighten your load. Having more free time could be worth it!