Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for November 17 to 23, 2024
ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)
Love: Six of Cups
Mood: The Sun
Career: Five of Wands
This week is perfect for diving into your plans with enthusiasm. Your commitment to refining your skills could lead to rewarding outcomes in the coming period. You might also find joy in organizing a gathering for a distant relative, which could bring you closer together. When it comes to your finances, consider investing wisely with future needs in mind to set yourself up for long-term success. On the love front, nurturing each other's feelings will deepen your connection. This week also highlights the benefits of maintaining both mental and physical wellness. However, be cautious if you plan a solo trip—it might leave you feeling drained and stressed. Consider selling property or land to relatives as a strategic move to boost your savings. Embrace the opportunities the week offers with a positive outlook.
Lucky No: 1
Lucky Color: Yellow
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Love: Knight of Coins
Mood: The Magician
Career: Judgement
This week could usher in exciting opportunities if you stay confident. Ace that job interview by showcasing your skills and self-assurance. Life's pressures might create some friction with loved ones, but open communication and forgiveness can restore harmony in your relationships. For those in business, experimenting with new ventures could enhance your financial standing. To boost your health, focus on a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables while steering clear of processed foods. Resolving any lingering property issues is also likely this week. Be cautious with last-minute travel plans as they can be stressful and costly. Additionally, your growing curiosity about civic and spiritual pursuits might offer fulfilling new experiences.
Lucky No: 3
Lucky Color: Maroon
Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)
Love: Four of Wands
Mood: Temperance
Career: Knight of Swords
Expect a week filled with positive developments. Your innovative approach at work will help you stay ahead of the competition. Be mindful of disregarding parental advice, as it could disrupt the family’s harmony. Investing in a luxury car may not yield the financial benefits you expect, so weigh your options carefully. On the romantic front, this week is promising for solidifying your love life and turning your dreams into reality. Stay active and healthy to tackle any challenges that come your way. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities that could lead to exhaustion. Also, be wary of unforeseen costs related to purchasing disputed property. Your independent drive will be a key factor in your success this week.
Lucky No: 5
Lucky Color: White
Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)
Love: The Hanged Man
Mood: Six of Swords
Career: Three of Coins
This week brings fresh opportunities your way. Your efforts at work will be well-received, so put your best foot forward. It’s a great time to mend relationships with siblings, which can foster a more supportive home environment. Consider exploring a lucrative investment opportunity that could prove beneficial. Staying fit might involve participating in sports or other physical activities. A group trip is likely to be enjoyable and strengthen your bonds. For students, this week offers a good chance to achieve academic goals. Embrace the new possibilities and use them to propel yourself forward in both personal and professional spheres.
Lucky No: 6
Lucky Color: Blue
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Love: Ten of Coins
Mood: Temperance
Career: Three of Swords
Prepare for a week of delightful surprises. At work, you may find yourself taking on more responsibility, which could lead to personal growth. Marriage prospects for eligible family members are looking up, bringing joy to your family. While older investments may yield modest profits, be cautious with differences of opinion in your love life—they could affect your peace of mind. Consider keeping a low-profile regarding relationships to avoid unnecessary stress. Evaluate the pros and cons of traveling to new locations before committing. Investing in properties before they hit the market could be a lucrative move. By putting in sincere effort, you'll see greater fulfilment of your goals.
Lucky No: 9
Lucky Color: Orange
Virgo (Aug 24-Sept 23)
Love: Knight of Cups
Mood: Three of Swords
Career: Strength
This week, embrace change as an opportunity for growth. A clear and structured approach will be crucial for professional success. Lean on your older siblings for support when needed, as their assistance can be invaluable. Financially, you may see an influx of money from various sources as your success grows. For those in long-term relationships, marriage might be on the horizon. To enhance your health, try a new physical activity or exercise routine. Planning a vacation for a loved one could be a great way to strengthen your bond. Investing in and selling older properties could also be financially rewarding. Ensure honesty guides your actions to avoid jeopardizing your best interests.
Lucky No: 18
Lucky Color: Red
Libra (Sept 24-Oct 23)
Love: The Tower
Mood: The Empress
Career: The Fool
This week holds the potential for unexpected benefits. New work opportunities, possibly abroad, might be on the horizon. To maintain family harmony, everyone must contribute to creating a peaceful environment and making necessary compromises. Be cautious with money and avoid temptation, especially with spending. A deeper emotional connection with your partner could lead to passionate moments. To improve your health, focus on better sleep and a balanced diet. While a trip abroad can be inspiring, it may strain your finances. Property disputes might be challenging to resolve even with legal help. You'll have the ability to take charge and lead effectively this week.
Lucky No: 17
Lucky Color: Saffron
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Love: Wheel of Fortune
Mood: The Moon
Career: Six of Coins
This week is full of new opportunities, so stay open to possibilities. Challenging situations might present a chance to apply innovative solutions in your career. You and your loved ones are likely to come together for a celebration, adding joy to your life. Investing in debt-based funds could be a secure way to earn high returns. Spending quality time with your partner could enhance your love life. Maintain your fitness with healthy eating and light exercise. A visit to a sacred site could be a fulfilling experience. This week is ideal for purchasing a home you’ve been eyeing. Students should focus on review and preparation to excel in their exams.
Lucky No: 4
Lucky Color: Silver
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Love: The Sun
Mood: Hierophant
Career: Ten of Cups
Prepare for unexpected changes this week. Achieving your professional goals will require more than just half-hearted efforts. A new family member will bring joy and excitement to everyone. For some, a side hustle could provide additional income. Take advantage of opportunities to express your romantic feelings and strengthen your relationship. If you haven’t seen health improvements, consider varying your routine. You might qualify for subsidized overseas vacations, so explore this option. Real estate transactions in rural areas could offer high returns. However, the social scene might be taxing, so manage your energy wisely.
Lucky No: 8
Lucky Color: Golden
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Love: Knight of Wands
Mood: Three of Coins
Career: Justice
This week is set to be diverse and full of experiences. Finding skilled salespeople might be challenging, so be prepared for this. By being accommodating and making an effort, you can enjoy pleasant interactions with loved ones. If finances are tight, it may be wise to delay major investments or purchases. A simple dinner and movie date could be a fun way to spend time with your partner. Refresh your perspective on health issues, as a new approach might offer relief. A mountain trip could enhance your appreciation for nature. Investing in commercial real estate could be profitable due to rising property values. Good deeds will help win over those who may have been sceptical of you.
Lucky No: 22
Lucky Color: Purple
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Love: Three of Cups
Mood: The Emperor
Career: King of Coins
This week may bring a mix of experiences, so stay adaptable. Your best efforts at work might not be fully recognized, but persistence is key. Involve your family in decision-making to maintain harmony and balance. Be cautious with your spending to avoid financial strain. A significant surprise from your partner, such as a marriage proposal, could be on the horizon. Use your sense of humor and optimism to tackle any health issues. Escaping the city for a while might provide much-needed relaxation. Consult with loved ones before making major purchases like a home. Your desire to learn and find innovative solutions will grow stronger this week.
Lucky No: 2
Lucky Color: Magenta
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Love: The Hermit
Mood: Four of Wands
Career: Two of Cups
This week is favorable for diving into your goals with determination. Your hard work at your job will be rewarded, and financial opportunities might arise. Pay close attention to your children’s growth and changes. Consider investing some extra cash into the stock market for potential profits. Despite a busy schedule, finding time for your partner will strengthen your relationship. Maintaining your health through regular exercise and deep breathing exercises is beneficial. Be prepared for challenges if you explore new areas. When investing in property, focus on location rather than price. Your creativity and willingness to take risks will drive steady progress.
Lucky No: 11
Lucky Color: Pink
By: Manisha Koushik
(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com
Url: http://www.askmanisha.com
Contact: +919650015920
