Aamir Khan shares 10-second films made by wife Kiran Rao, says he didn’t know they were even possible. Watch videos

Actor Aamir Khan has shared two films made by wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. However, the catch here is that these aren’t regular films; they are 10-second films.

Sharing one of the films, Aamir wrote: “Hey guys, Kiran has made some 10sec films. I didn’t know it was even possible to tell a story in 10 seconds! She has shown me how.Check them out (1/2) Love.” In the film, we see two school-going kids, having food. While the son gets a full glass of milk from his mother, the daughter gets half a glass of milk. Seeing the obvious disparity, the boy pours milk from his glass to evenly divide it between them. The video ends with the message: “It takes a few seconds to show change.”

In the second video, a young woman with a nasty scar in her face puts an ice pack on her face. As she hands it to her maid, the latter hands a mobile number, with woman helpline number 100 dialling on it. The woman, acknowledging it, decides to call police. This is particularly noteworthy as it challenges the class equations.

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which bombed at the box office. The film sank despite the presence some of the biggest stars in Bollywood like Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, other than Aamir. His next film will be Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Aamir made the announcement on his birthday this year.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 17:52 IST