Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares cute Father’s Day video with dad, says ‘thanks for the great skin gene’. Watch here

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared an affectionate video of herself, playing with her dad, on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday. She captioned the video with a note, thanking Aamir for always being there when she needs him.

She wrote, “From being ridiculously over-proctective to telling me I should be more rebellious... you’ve been an amazing person to have in my life. You’re always there when I need you. People always ask what its like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting... but that would be an understatement. Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life. I’m passive aggressive too so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene.” She ended her post with ‘Happy Father’s Day.’

In the video, Aamir can be seen lazing around on a lawn, refusing to get up. Ira then starts to tickle him into listening to her. “OK, OK, I’m getting up,” he says, laughing. “What is this nonsense?” he continues, unable to keep a straight face. The video seems to be from the time Aamir was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, if his long hair is anything to go by.

Ira has over 50,000 followers on the social media platform, where she regularly posts updates from her life, although she posts pictures with her father only on the rarest occasions. Ira is Aamir’s second child from a previous marriage to Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son, Junaid. Ira also shared a childhood picture of herself and Junaid, laying on the floor next to their father. Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has son Azad Rao Khan.

Ira was in the news recently for confirming her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani. During an AMA session on her Instagram stories, when one user asked her if she was dating anyone, Ira simply posted a picture of her and Mishaal and also tagged him in the post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 09:18 IST