Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan debuts first tattoo, look closer to see what it says. See pic

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her first ever tattoo on Instagram. Posting a picture of her forearm, Ira captioned it, “If we won’t, who will?” - which is what the tattoo reads, as well.

Ira mentioned in the hashtags that this was her first tattoo, and also wrote, “Make the world a better place,” and “Keep trying.” Ira has over 50,000 followers on the social media platform, where she regularly posts updates from her life, although she posts pictures with her father only on the rarest occasions.

In March, a picture of Ira posing with one of her friends sparked a debate in the comments section as to whether he was her boyfriend. Tagging one Mishaal Kirpalani, Ira wrote in her post, “Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani’s, which of course, I piled onto.” Several people left comments on Ira’s post, and tried to figure out who Mishaal is. “Boyfriend???” one person asked. “Hey Mishaal, you are so lucky never break her heart,” warned another.

It was previously reported that Ira is musically inclined and had contemplated assisting composer Ram Sampath. She is Aamir’s second child from a previous marriage. Her older brother Junaid celebrated his birthday on Monday. Aamir took to Twitter to send him a tongue-in-cheek birthday wish. Sharing a picture of Junaid smiling with Rani Mukerji by his side, Aamir wrote, “I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did! Happy Birthday Junsie.”

Aamir was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film will hit theatres 2020, next year at Christmas.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 09:25 IST