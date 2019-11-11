Aamir Khan sports a thick beard, turban in new leaked still from Laal Singh Chaddha, internet says ‘actor ho to aisa’. See pic

bollywood

A new still of actor Aamir Khan from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, has leaked online. This comes after another still of the film’s other lead, Kareena Kapoor, was spotted online recently.

In the still, Aamir sports a thick beard and is wearing a lilac pagdi (Sikh turban) and a pair of shirt and high-waist trousers. He is also wearing a pair of dull brown sneakers. The look won him applause online with many appreciating his effort. One user said “Wow he look so handsome as a sardar !! Couldn’t even recognize him” while another simply wrote “epic”. One more fan wrote “actor ho to aisa (if you wish to be an actor, be like him”). Many others left appreciative emojis like thumbs ups and heart-eyes in reaction to the picture.

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha was shooting in Chandigarh since a few days. In another still from Sunday, Kareena can be seen in a plain pale pink salwar kameez paired with a purple dupatta. She can be seen strolling around with security in place. In a non-film look, Aamir too was spotted, sitting with his team and supervising some details.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic, Forest Gump, starring ace actor Tom Hanks. Aamir, whose last film Thugs of Hindostan was a box office disaster, made the announcement on his birthday, this March. The actor reportedly lost close to 20 kgs for the younger version of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha also happens to be the first film for which Kareena gave an audition. Speaking about it, she had said, “Because knowing the way that he (Aamir) is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that.”

