Aaradhya Bachchan looks like a fairy as she steps out in the prettiest pink dress. See pics

Looks like actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already given her daughter Aaradhya a few lessons in style. The little princess of Bollywood stepped out in the most stunning outfit for a birthday party in Mumbai and we just could not take our eyes off her.

Aaradhya was seen in a tulle pink dress and a pink hairband to match. She looked anxious as she stepped out of her car, without her mom or dad. Check out her pics:

Aaadhya Bachchan spotted at a birthday party. (Viral Bhayani)

Other Bollywood star kids to make a big splash on Sunday were actor Sanjay Dutt’s adorable babies. Mommy Manayata was spotted with her son Shahraan and daughter Iqra at a restaurant. Manayata was seen in a sweet pink dress and Iqra wore a floral red one. Shahraan also looked cute in his denims and T-shirt combo.

Manayata Dutt seen with her kids. (Viral Bhayani)

Another mommy-daughter duo was spotted in the city—actor Kajol with her mother Tanuja. While Kajol was seen in a white shirt and beige pants, hurriedly making her way past the paparazzi. Tanuja was seen in her stunning short hair and white shirt. The two appeared to be shopping for diwali.

Kajol seen with her mother Tanuja. (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted out and about was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked gorgeous like always even in a plain black T-shirt and jeans combo. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Barucha was also seen outside her gym in a camouflage T-shirt. Thankfully, the cameras were able to spot her.

Chitraganda Singh looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed for the cameras. She is promoting her film Bazaar these days. Ranbir Kapoor is also back in Mumbai after a long stay in New York with his family. He was seen in his football jersey, enjoying a good exercise. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt was seen at a private airport in a simple T-shirt and jeans combo.

Check out their pics:

Kareena Kapoor spotted out and about. (Viral Bhayani)

Nushrat Barucha seen outside her gym. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 18:32 IST