Alia Bhatt, Ayaan Mukerji spotted outside Aamir Khan’s home. Are they discussing a new movie?

Tuesday turned out to be a busy day for Bollywood stars who had errands to run, movies to promote and dinners to attend. While a host of celebs were again spotted at the Mumbai airport, others were seen strutting on the city streets in their best outfits.

Actor Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra were spotted outside Aamir Khan’s home on Tuesday night. She was seen in a black dress and red fanny pack while Ayan looked casual in a T-shirt. While Alia quickly made her way out of the car and into Aamir’s home, Ayan got chatting with photographers gathered outside. He asked them how they came to know that they will be seen at Aamir’s home and if they keep sitting around to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in an all-denim jumpsuit at a meeting with her Zero director, Anand L Rai. Warina Hussain of Loveyatri also wore a blue outfit with red heels to promote her upcoming movie. Kajol was also seen at an event in a gorgeous grey saree and Aamir Khan was snapped playing basketball in ankle-high leather boots.

Among those spotted at the airport were Hansika Motwani, Malavika Mohanan and Kajol. Check out more pics:

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:28 IST