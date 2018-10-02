Alia Bhatt made sure Ranbir Kapoor was a part of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral. Watch video

Members of the Kapoor family and their friends and family attended the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor in Mumbai on Monday. She was 87 and died due to a cardiac arrest. Krishna Raj Kapoor’s eldest son Randhir Kapoor performed the last rites at Chembur crematorium. Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Karisma as well as celebrities like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya paid their last respects to Krishna.

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, also made a sombre appearance at the funeral. She was accompanied by her friends, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji, as well as Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Unfortunately, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh and their son Ranbir Kapoor were abroad and could not attend the funeral. While Rishi is in the US for treatment, Ranbir has reportedly joined his parents. But in a video that is online, Alia can be seen on FaceTime with Ranbir.

Alia was in touch with Ranbir over FaceTime, suggest new videos that have surfaced on social media. One of the videos that caught Alia FaceTiming Ranbir, also show her visibly upset after the video call got disconnected due to bad network. Alia was also seen consoling Ranbir’s grieving sister, Riddhima, in her family’s absence. Pictures of the two walking together, holding hands were widely shared on social media.

Ranbir, who had a close relationship with his grandmother, had in an interview with Mid-Day a few days ago, shared a lot of interesting stories and incidences about Krishna Raj Kapoor. The 37-year-old actor, who stayed at his grandmother’s residence for over a year, while his house was getting renovated, said that his grandmother was more knowledgeable than him when it came to films.

Alia and Ranbir have been officially dating since May. They have busy shooting Brahmastra together in Bulgaria, and Alia often shares their sweet and cute pictures together on Instagram.

On the work front, Alia is busy with Takht, a period film by Karan Johar that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. She is also in another Karan production, Kalank with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Meanwhile, after delivering one of the biggest hits of 2018, Sanju, Ranbir will be seen in YRF’s Shamshera next.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 14:28 IST