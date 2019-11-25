Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor’s family, Karisma Kapoor shares pics from Armaan Jain’s birthday

bollywood

Armaan Jain’s birthday this year was a family affair. His cousin Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Karisma and her “birthday bro” Armaan were seen twinning in black. The guest list also included Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rima Jain and Armaan’s fiancée Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan Jain celebrates his birthday with family.

If the pictures are anything to go by, Alia has fit right in with beau Ranbir’s extended family as well. She already shares a great bond with his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia were clicked together at the Mumbai airport last night. The couple took off on a romantic getaway after Armaan’s birthday bash.

Armaan was in the news recently for his engagement with his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The actor popped the question in July this year.

Sharing pictures of the proposal on Instagram, he wrote, “The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous... when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...”

Armaan went on to call her the woman of his dreams and wrote, “My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you.”

Armaan, the older son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, made his Bollywood debut alongside Deeksha Seth in Arif Ali’s Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014). However, the film tanked at the box office and ended his acting career.

