Amitabh Bachchan has revealed how he spent time as he battled Covid-19: ‘Replied to people on Twitter, watched a documentary that I won’t name’

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:33 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has given a peek into his life while he was in the hospital battling coronavirus. Looks like his daily routine is no different from any other person in his/her golden years, the only difference being his love for the internet.

Sharing his routine, he wrote in Hindi, “Yahan kuch logon ke sath unke vicharon pe uttar diye, kuch swayam soch vichaar kiya, kuch purane cricket match dekhe, kuch samay vishraam kiya, ek documentary dekhi, naam na bataoonga, dawaayon ka sevan kiya, mobile mein kitne gunn chhupe hain, unka gyan prapt kiya, pranaam kiya (I replied to people here (on Twitter) reverting to their thoughts, did some thinking myself. I watched few old cricket matches, I rested for some time. I watched a documentary but I won’t reveal its name. I had some medicines and then spent some time knowing more about the mobile phone and finally I did a pranaam (Indian salutation) too).”

T 3623 - यहाँ कुछ लोगों के साथ , उनके विचारों पे उत्तर दिए ; कुछ स्वयं सोच विचार किया ; कुछ पुराने क्रिकेट मैच देखे , कुछ समय विश्राम किया ; एक documentary देखी ; नाम ना बताऊँगा 😁 ; दवाओं का सेवन किया ; मोबाइल में और कितने गुण छुपे हैं उनका ज्ञान प्राप्त किया ;

प्रणाम किया 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 10, 2020

Amitabh has been home, resting it out after spending considerable amount of time at Nanavati hospital through July and early August. He along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, had tested positive for coronavirus.

In an earlier blog post, Amitabh had expressed his concern about not finding work in a post Covid-19 world. He had said: “There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work .. a few days back that age limit was reduced even further to 50 yrs.” However, on Friday, the Bombay High Court quashed the Maharashtra government’s orders that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them “discriminatory.”

He had also shared a mock job offer from one of his fans. The first offer was to “become the President of the United States…” while the second option was to “open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business…”

Amitabh had shared the entire draft of the letter on his blog, which incidentally, also stipulated a “flowchart for you to prepare for the venture…” The offer letter detailed the vision, mission, aims and objectives, policies, procedures and standards. Amitabh had joked how his job had now been “insured”.

