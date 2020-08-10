Ankita Lokhande welcomes twins Abeer and Abeera to family: ‘A new life has begun’, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 15:41 IST

Ankita Lokhande, who has been grieving over the death of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has a reason to smile. The actor shared an adorable picture on Instagram to announce the birth of twins in her family.

She captioned the picture, “Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun , Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera.” The actor seems to be a new aunt to the two kids and is seen flashing a big smile as she poses with the two of them sleeping in her arms.

Karanvir Bohra reacted to the picture, “Aeeewww” with several heart emojis. Actor Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Wehee congratulations.”

Ankita has otherwise been sharing posts about Sushant’s case on her Instagram account. The two had met on the sets of TV show Pavitra Rishtra and dated for over six years till 2016. Reacting to CBI taking over the inquiry into the actor’s death, Ankita had written on her Instagram, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.”

The actor had said in an interview to Republic TV, “When the news came and it was everywhere that he committed suicide, it took me a lot of time to accept it. I want to tell everyone that Sushant was not the kind of guy who will get into depression. He was not somebody who will commit suicide because he is sad.”

She added, “He was a happy guy. Sushant and I have been through worse situations. I don’t know what position he was in and what was he doing, but as time passed I started trying to understand how somebody’s death is labelled as suicide… But as much as I know Sushant he was not a depressed guy.”

Also read: Swastika Mukherjee shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput asking his fans to let him go: ‘I will come in a day or two’. Watch

She said it is “heartbreaking” when people call Sushant a “depressed” man because he was somebody who knew how to dream big and work towards making them into a reality. “I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams. He had a diary... He had his five-year plan -- what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after five years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He could be upset about a few things. We all get anxious, he could be anxious. But depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more