After expressing concerns for career, Amitabh Bachchan gets job offer from fan, says ‘my job is now insured’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:45 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently expressed concerns for his career, has received a mock job offer from one of his fans. The actor shared the message on his blog. He’d previously noted that under the Maharashtra government’s now amended shooting guidelines in a post-pandemic world, he would not be allowed to work, as he is a senior citizen.

He wrote on his blog, “Expect the unexpected from the Ef ever .. and one such brightness evolves in this creativity which kind of reflects one of my posers in the Blog.”

The ‘brightness’ that the actor was referring to is a job offer, presented to him by a fan. The letter reads:

Dear Mr. Amitabh Bachchan,

Re: Your Application for an alternate job vide Day 4539

In view of the permanent kind of temporary moratorium on work imposed on you by the governance due to your age, and the loss of revenue caused by the same, we are pleased to inform you that your application for an alternate job is temporarily under review for permanent reasons…

(By the way, before we forget, please register our request that if you understand anything of what we are saying, please let us know too…)

So, here is our offer -

Sir,

if you wish to do nothing, yet you want to feel as if you are something, then we suggest that you become the President of the United States…

But if you want to do something which will last forever, then we suggest that you open a Peace Shop… Sell Peace… that shop can never go out of business…

Let us draft a flowchart for you to prepare for the venture…

1) Vision - To provide a rolling plan for ways and means to acquire and sustain peace…

2) Mission - Make sure that it remains a rolling plan… Peace alive is peace dead…

3) Aims and Objectives - Define Peace, develop immeasurable standards for peace, and draft governance models for ensuring that the standards are impossible to achieve…

4) Policies - Develop and enforce codes of conduct which will make the objectives happen…

5) Systems - Draft and build an organisation of functions which are both horizontally and vertically indefinite… Make sure that everything and everyone is included…

6) Procedures - Develop and establish procedures for each function such that no single procedure is standalone… every procedure must rely on another to produce results…

7) Standards - Establish standards for each procedure… Make sure that the standards are not auditable… we live in a democracy… Use the preamble to beat audits…

8) Codes of Practice - Adopt all new codes of practice… Remember, history is recorded for telling us what has been defeated in the past… Historical successes are compromised…

We sincerely hope that you will lead our temporary enterprise… We will wrap it up as soon as it shows signs of positive results…

Looking forward to your favourable response, and assuring you of our best services at all times,

We remain,

Yours truly,

Sd/-

“My job is now insured,” the actor wrote at the end of his blog post. “There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work .. a few days back that age limit was reduced even further to 50 yrs,” the actor had written on his blog. However, on Friday, the Bombay High Court quashed the Maharashtra government’s orders that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them “discriminatory.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes ‘bhaiyu’ Abhishek Bachchan as he returns home after testing Covid-19 negative

The actor and his family, including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, were all recently cured of the coronavirus. Amitabh is in quarantine, while Abhishek returned home this week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more