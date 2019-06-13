Anand Kumar supports Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, says his mother was in tears after the trailer, daughter called him papa

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen as mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, inspired by Kumar’s endeavour of coaching underprivileged kids for the tough IIT entrance exams. When the trailer of the film landed recently, it received mixed reviews. While Hrithik was criticised for the fake-looking tan and unconvincing accent, fans were happy with the overall concept of the film. The film’s subject, Anand, has now extended his support to the star and said he chose Hrithik to play himself onscreen.

Reacting to the criticism, Anand Kumar told The Quint in an interview, “When I was selecting Hrithik Roshan everyone laughed at me saying that he looks like a Greek god and I must select someone who could look the part. But when I met him, he said that this film is very difficult and I will take time to even get into your character. He spoke to me.He sat with me for hours and hours.When the trailer came out, my mother was teary eyed. My brother was also astonished. I have a two-year-old daughter who jumped in excited saying, “Papa, papa!”

Also read: Super 30 trailer out and social media can’t stop talking about Hrithik’s fake Bihari accent and extra tan

Anand also claimed to have chosen the director and the actor for his story. “Whenever there’s a biopic filmmakers take rights for the story. Then they visit their homes, understand the story and write. But my case was different. I chose them. Not just the script, but who will direct it, who will act. I decided everything. And I have worked with them on the script of the film. I used to end up in heated discussions with Vikas Bahl and Sanjeev Dutta. I didn’t want any fiction in the story. Whatever’s the real truth should be out there,” he said.

Watch Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30 trailer:

He also revealed the inspiration behind the concept of his Super 30: “In 1994, I got selected for Cambridge University for higher education. But we didn’t have the money. My father was in postal services as shown in the film. We didn’t have the money to even buy a ticket for the flight. He got increasingly worried and he passed away because of that. Then I thought that there are so many kids out there like me who give up on studies because they don’t have the financial support. My mother used to make ‘papad’ and I would go around selling it; we made a living out of that. Then I started keeping these kids at home and teaching them.”

This is not the first time Anand’s story will be witnessed onscreen. Discovery Channel made an hour-long documentary on Anand and his initiative Super 30. Yoichi Itoh, chief economist of STB Research Institute, Japan, also made a film on Super 30 for Japan’s NHK channel and called Anand’s initiative the “secret weapon of India”.

Super 30 will hit theatres on July 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 12:38 IST