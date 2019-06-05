Today in New Delhi, India
Super 30 trailer out and social media can’t stop talking about Hrithik’s fake Bihari accent and extra tan

Super 30 trailer is released and people of Bihar can’t stop talking about the fake Bihari accent carried by Hrithik Roshan and the extra tan on his face.

patna Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:59 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, Patna
The trailer of much awaited film on Anand Kumar, founder and teacher of Super 30 institute, was released on June 4 and Twitteratis and Facebook users could not stop themselves from commenting on it. The movie named ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar of  Bihar and his educational programme Super 30. The movie is set to release on July 12.

Facebook and Twitter saw a mixed reaction soon after the trailer was released. While many of them appreciated the movie and the story, many of them could not stop themselves from commenting on the fake Bihari accent carried by the actor Hrithik Roshan and fake tan on his face.

Here are some of the tweets:

When a student of the very first batch of Super 30 tweeted

While some of them found that a Bihari actor could have done it better

Even the poster was said to be dull

Fake Bihari Accent of Hrithik hurts the Biharis

Many called the film to be “Racist” because of the fake accent and fake tan

And the memes are unstoppable

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 19:59 IST

