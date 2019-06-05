Super 30 trailer out and social media can’t stop talking about Hrithik’s fake Bihari accent and extra tan
Super 30 trailer is released and people of Bihar can't stop talking about the fake Bihari accent carried by Hrithik Roshan and the extra tan on his face.
Hindustan Times, Patna
The trailer of much awaited film on Anand Kumar, founder and teacher of Super 30 institute, was released on June 4 and Twitteratis and Facebook users could not stop themselves from commenting on it. The movie named ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar of Bihar and his educational programme Super 30. The movie is set to release on July 12.
Facebook and Twitter saw a mixed reaction soon after the trailer was released. While many of them appreciated the movie and the story, many of them could not stop themselves from commenting on the fake Bihari accent carried by the actor Hrithik Roshan and fake tan on his face.
Here are some of the tweets:
When a student of the very first batch of Super 30 tweeted
Just watched #Super30Trailer. It has been 16years since I had joined the very first batch of super30. @teacheranand has changed lives of thousand of families through simply sharing his knowledge and motivating student. @hritikroshan is outstanding.— abhishek raj (@abhishekraj84) June 4, 2019
While some of them found that a Bihari actor could have done it better
No offence to #HrithikRoshan but I feel like @BajpayeeManoj sir would have been excellent in #Super30 with his natural desi swag; without so much unnatural make-up and wiered accent. pic.twitter.com/umzme24TtC— M A N A S (@StatesManas) June 4, 2019
Biharis reaction 😂😂😂#Super30Trailer #Super30 pic.twitter.com/VnSC39g63v— ∂я ѕτяαиgє (@drstrange20000) June 4, 2019
Do you think the same??#Super30Trailer #Super30 pic.twitter.com/3nmCkKISjI— SarcasticDude (@Trouble20680883) June 4, 2019
Even the poster was said to be dull
#Super30 poster is DULL...— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 2, 2019
if trailer turns out to be equally dull then it will take a poor opening.... Things not working for team #Super30 pic.twitter.com/Z2bAl3EUt5
Fake Bihari Accent of Hrithik hurts the Biharis
Many called the film to be “Racist” because of the fake accent and fake tan
And the memes are unstoppable
